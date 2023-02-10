Йокич продолжает лидировать в гонке за MVP. Адетокумбо – 2-й, Тейтум – 3-й
Центровой «Денвера» Никола Йокич продолжает возглавлять рейтинг претендентов на награду MVP нынешнего сезона НБА.
Лидер «Милуоки» Яннис Адетокумбо сместил Джоэла Эмбиида со второго места в списке. Форвард «Бостона» Джейсон Тейтум поднялся на третью строчку.
Гонка за MVP сезона НБА-2022/23:
1. Никола Йокич («Денвер»)
2. Яннис Адетокумбо («Милуоки»)
3. Джейсон Тейтум («Бостон»)
4. Джоэл Эмбиид («Филадельфия»)
5. Лука Дончич («Даллас»)
6. Кевин Дюрэнт («Бруклин»)
7. Джулиус Рэндл («Нью-Йорк»)
8. Домантас Сабонис («Сакраменто»)
9. Джа Морэнт («Мемфис»)
10. Шэй Гилджес-Александер («Оклахома»)
Кратко по Сабонису на начало февраля - Sabonis leads the NBA in rebounding (12.3 per game) and double-doubles (39) this season.
Sabonis and Fox have propelled the Kings to a 29-21 record through 50 games, behind only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference.
По ШГА ещё подробнее: Gilgeous-Alexander has appeared in 47 games (all starts) this season and averaged 30.8 points (5th in NBA), 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.68 steals (8th in NBA) and 1.11 blocks in 35.6 minutes per game. His blocks lead all guards and he is shooting 50.5% from the field and 91.0% from the free throw line, which ranks fifth in the NBA.
There are only three players in NBA history to average at least 30 points, five assists, one block and one steal for an entire season (Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade).
Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30-plus points in 30 games this season, which ranks second in the league behind Luka Dončić. He is just the second player in NBA history to amass 10 games of at least 30 points on 50% shooting in his first 14 games of a season. The only other player to accomplish this is Wilt Chamberlain (1962-63).
He leads the league with 434 free throws made this season and he ranks sixth in the NBA with 101 points scored in clutch time.
Точно никакой умопомрачительной статистики нет?
Просто обязан взять третий подряд МВП по итогам регулярки. Вот только поход даже к финалу Запада теперь для Денвера совсем не гарантирован после движухи в дедлайн