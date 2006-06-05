Metallica исполнит гимн США перед 3-м матчем финальной серии НБА

Участники метал-группы Metallica Джеймс Хэтфилд и Кирк Хэмметт исполнят гимн США перед 3-м матчем финальной серии между «Торонто» и «Голден Стэйт» (1-1), сообщается в официальном твиттере НБА. Информацию подтвердил официальный твиттер группы.

Исполнительница кантри-музыки Тенил Артс исполнит гимн Канады.

