    Metallica исполнит гимн США перед 3-м матчем финальной серии НБА

    Теги Голден Стэйт Торонто НБА НБА плей-офф Баскетбол

    Участники метал-группы Metallica Джеймс Хэтфилд и Кирк Хэмметт исполнят гимн США перед 3-м матчем финальной серии НБА между «Торонто» и «Голден Стэйт» (1-1), сообщается в официальном твиттере НБА. Информацию подтвердил официальный твиттер группы.

    Исполнительница кантри-музыки Тенил Артс исполнит гимн Канады.

